Chance the Rapper Enjoyed New Zealand so Much He Wants to Move There

Chance the Rapper may rep his hometown Chicago at every turn, but is the rapper thinking about switching things up when it comes to where he lives?

As December comes to a close, Chance is performing his Magnificent Coloring World Tour on the other side of the world. And apparently he so enjoyed his time in New Zealand that he’s decided to relocate and bring everyone with him. “I had an unforgettably good first time in New Zealand,” Chance tweeted yesterday (December 29th). “I’ve decided I’ll be moving here in the next 15 years, and bringing some black people.”

In case people thought he was being flip, he added, “This tweet is a very serious statement without any humor behibd (sic) it. Black people we are moving to New Zealand.” When one follower tweeted Chance that they could become hobbits, he was quick to extend an invitation. “You definitely comin,” he tweeted.

If he follows through on his claim, Chance the Rapper could very well one day become Chance the Kiwi.

