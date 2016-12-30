Sia Condemns Azealia Banks for Animal Sacrifice, Banks Fires Back

By Radio.com Staff

Sia voiced her outrage today (Dec 30) after Azealia Banks posted a video on Snapchat while wearing goggles and a mask and wielding an electric sander. In the video, Banks explained the stains on the floor and walls of her closet was the result of “three years of brujeria,” which is Spanish for witchcraft.

“The amount of crap that is about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my god. Three years worth of brujeria. Yes, you know I got to scrape all this s— up, I got my sand-blaster and my googles. It’s about to go down.”

Although Banks does not specifically say what animals were sacrificed, feathers and claw marks on the walls have led fans to believe chickens were her animal of choice.

Before banks switches on the sander, she proclaims, “Real witches do real things.”

As much as the news of Banks’ witchcraft may come as a surprise to many, the performer explained during an interview in March that her favorite spell is “the egg spell,” which ash the power to cleanse one of negativity. Banks also explained that her mother practiced magic throughout her childhood.

Shortly after Sia blasted Banks, Banks unleashed her wrath on the GRAMMY winning singer, calling her a pompous white b—–.

