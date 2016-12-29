Watch Travis Scott Video for ‘beibs in the trap’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Perhaps to give his new album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight a final push before the end of 2016, Travis Scott has shared a new music video for “beibs in the trap.” In the clip, Scott and Canadian performer NAV do donuts in a chrome-wrapped Lamborghini around an empty hanger.

In November, Scott guested in the video for Gucci Mane’s “Last Time,” which was directed by Harmony Korine. Earlier this year, Scott was in a surreal short film for Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring 2017 collection. We look forward to more from Scott in 2017.