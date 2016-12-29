Debbie Reynolds Mourned by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Others

By Jon Wiederhorn

Just a day after the death of Carrie Fisher, her mother, actress Debbie Reynolds died. Reynolds, who was best known for her roles in the musicals Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown, passed away on Wednesday (Dec. 28) at the age of 84.

“She’s with Carrie,” Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter.

When they heard the news, numerous musicians and celebrities young and old posted their thoughts on social media.

“She was one of the last of the true H’wood talents: actress, singer, dancer,” wrote Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds,” tweeted Ariana Grande.

“——————– wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go……,” tweeted Miley Cyrus.

Here are some of the artists to expressed their condolences:

