Avril Lavigne to Release New Album in 2017

By Jon Wiederhorn

A couple of years ago, Canadian rock performer Avril Lavigne stated that she was suffering from lyme disease and was taking time off to focus on her health. Now, the ex-wife of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has announced on social media that she’s back and ready to address her struggles in a new album, which will hit in 2017.

Related: Avril Lavigne Unleashes Pro-Nickelback Rant

In the first part of her Instagram post, Lavigne thanks her fans for supporting her and promises to return with new insight. “I wanted to first thank my fans for your patience & support during my time away throughout my battle with Lyme Disease over the past 2 years. It hasn’t just been a hard battle but it’s also been enlightening and will reflect in my new music, artistry, life, and personally. I will always continue to make it a priority to fight and raise awareness about Lyme Disease with the Avril Lavigne foundation.”

Then, Lavigne informed fans that she is writing the follow-up to her 2013 self-titled album. “I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017. I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

Welcome back, Avril!