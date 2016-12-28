Troy Ave Released from Hospital After Being Shot on Christmas Day

By Amanda Wicks

Rapper Troy Ave (real name Roland Collins) was released from a Brooklyn Hospital yesterday (Dec. 27) after being shot on Christmas Day.

On Instagram, Troy updated his fans with a video showing him walking out of the hospital. He explained in the caption, “shot in my head, shot in my back, GOD is Great Ya boi is back from the bottom of my heart thank y’all 4 all the prayers.”

Troy was shot while driving around with his girlfriend in East Flatbush. According to the New York Post, Troy still has a bullet lodged in his head, which a future surgery will remove.

“He is very sore,” Troy’s lawyer John Stella informed reporters. “The doctors told the family that he came dangerously close to having a spinal cord injury — but it looks like there’s no lasting damage from the wound track.”

Troy said he did not see the shooter’s face because it was covered by a hoodie. “He just noticed someone on foot behind the car as he stopped at the light,” Stella said. “He could not see enough to make any kind of identification.” Although it’s unclear what the motive in the shooting is, Stella believes there’s a connection to the Irving Plaza shooting that took place earlier this year. During that incident, Troy was injured and his bodyguard Ronald McPhatter killed.