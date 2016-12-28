Mac Miller Fan Leaves Ariana Grande Feeling ‘Sick and Objectified’

By Amanda Wicks

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller were out at dinner last night (Dec. 27) when an encounter with one of his fans left her feeling upset.

Grande shared a lengthy post about the incident on Twitter. What began as a sweet encounter turned sour when the fan began objectifying her. “He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the driver’s seat he was almost literally in the car with us,” Grande wrote. “I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!'”

She went on to explain, “This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I feel sick and objectified. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure… I’m an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect.”

Grande ended her post by encouraging others to speak up because silence only contributes to the problem. “We need to talk about these moments openly because they are harmful and they live on inside of us as shame,” she wrote near the end, adding “We are not objects or prizes. We are QUEENS.”

As of this posting, Grande’s tweet has been retweeted 79,000 times, so her message is hopefully reaching her intended audience. Read her full statement below.