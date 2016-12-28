Kodak Black Drops Phone in Shower During Instagram Live Session

December 28, 2016 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Kodak Black

By Amanda Wicks

Kodak Black may have heard the phrase “Don’t drop the soap,” but he’s learning an entirely new lesson about “Don’t drop the phone.”

The rapper, who was recently released from jail, was filming himself in the shower yesterday (Dec. 27) using Instagram Live, as one does, when he dropped the phone and gave viewers an instant glimpse of his “Little Kodak.” The phone landed between his legs and even though the motion of being dropped blurred things, that didn’t stop fans from having a good laugh by circulating a NSFW screenshot of Black’s twig and berries.

All in all, Black didn’t seem too concerned. If anything, he took to Instagram to brag about how women everywhere were zooming in to see his penis. “Lol I Got Alll You N—-s Ol’Ladies Zoomiing In Tryna See My ‘Lil Kodak,” he wrote in a new Instagram post along with the caption, “Ha ha, I win.”

Ha ha I Win 😎

A photo posted by Project Baby (@kodakblack) on

