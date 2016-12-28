George Michael’s Wham! Partner Andrew Ridgeley Criticizes ‘Sun’ Tribute

By Amanda Wicks

As fans mourn George Michael’s sudden passing, the question remains about how to best honor the singer. Andrew Ridgeley, Michael’s former partner in Wham!, says the important thing involves paying tribute to him as a solo artist.

UK newspaper The Sun began a campaign to re-release Michael’s 1984 track “Careless Whisper” with all proceeds benefiting several charities Michael helped over the course of his lifetime. But Ridgeley isn’t keen on the idea. It’s not enough that the campaign is coming from an outlet that disparaged Michael throughout his career for being homosexual, but that they selected a song Michael co-wrote with Ridgeley rather than a song he wrote by himself.

Ridgeley took to Twitter to share his thoughts, encouraging fans to speak up and request a solo George Michael song rather than something he co-wrote. When a fan tweeted, “Theres a time and a place to celebrate all things Wham! it should be about George now,” Ridgeley retweeted him along with, “This is the point!”

Suggested 2 @TheSun a solely George Michael composition would be more appropriate. They've dismissed my concerns. V… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks for the thousands who have voiced their sorrow & support at the tragic death of #georgemichael —

Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

This post from my chum @NickHeyward sums up the point I've tried to make to @TheSun #GeorgeMichael defined himself… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

This is the point! twitter.com/timgwill/statu… —

Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

Afraid it doesn't work like that. I have, after a sensible dialogue, persuaded them 2 change the choice song, they… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016